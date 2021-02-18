Reitz Hill residents on sledding: ‘Make memories, not messes’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Make memories, not messes. That’s the message one Evansville resident is spreading to those who come to the Reitz Hill neighborhood after a good snow.



Reitz Hill is a popular sledding spot, but those who live there say people are abusing the opportunity by leaving their trash behind.



Julie Dietz, who lives in the neighborhood said, “During a pandemic, the giggles, the laughter, the families getting together to come up here is great, but then when they leave, they leave all of their trash.”

Residents say there is a bathtub, mattresses, broken sleds and broken bottles. Those are just a few of the items left behind by those coming to enjoy the hill. But they say it goes beyond the trash issue.

“All hours of the night, and there were two cars parked outside of our house. And they were hooting and hollering and throwing their trash outside of the window,” Dietz said.

Sledder Kayley Harp said, “They’re pretty well ruining our earth. It’s like the circle of life, because when you do that, you hurt the dirt and the dirt hurts the plants, and the plants will not allow us to breathe after that.”

“The custodians at Reitz do a fabulous job keeping the streets clean, keeping the sidewalks clean and helping out then they have to come and clean this mess up,” Dietz said.

Above all, the residents want people to respectfully enjoy themselves.

“We want them to come up and be happy and be happy with their family and friends but you know, take your trash with you. Take your beer cans and your fast food and all of your sled parts home,” said Dietz.

(This story was originally published on February 17, 2021)