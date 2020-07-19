Remembering John Lewis: Evansville NAACP President Rev. Gerald Arnold shares reaction with Noah Alatza

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2011, file photo, President Barack Obama presents a 2010 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Lewis announced Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, that he has stage IV pancreatic cancer, vowing he will stay in office and fight the disease with the tenacity which he fought racial discrimination and other inequalities since the civil rights era. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Local leaders are remembering the loss of civil rights icon and longtime congressman John Lewis. Evansville NAACP President Reverend Gerald Arnold joined Noah Alatza on Eyewitness News at 9 with his reaction.

Transcription of the interview is below.

Noah Alatza: Joining us now is Evansville NAACP president Reverend Gerald Arnold. Reverend Arnold, thank you so much for your time this evening.

Reverend Gerald Arnold: You’re welcome. Thank you for asking.

Noah Alatza: And my first question for you, obviously, in regards today to the passing of Mr. John Lewis is for people who didn’t really know what kind of impact Mr. Lewis had and the impact his work has had on the black community?

Reverend Gerald Arnold: John Lewis is somebody that we know very well, has been described as one of the six most powerful people in the civil rights movement. He paid with his blood. There’s an old saying no pain, no gain, unlike today’s modern civil rights leaders, they don’t have to go out and have the dogs bite them and have the Sunday called Bloody Sunday after a horrific beating and, and this man was true to from, he never abdicated from his responsibility. He fought for civil rights not for his own right, but for the civil rights of all people.

Noah Alatza: And Reverend Arnold, a lot of people, of course know him for his iconic walk across Selma Bridge. Talk about his accomplishments from then to today.

Reverend Gerald Arnold: Well, that was a horrific moment when you have that many officers confronting you. John Lewis is four years older than me. And so we were born into, you know, in the 1940s. At a time when a black man went to walk on the sidewalk, if there was a sidewalk. When a Black man wasn’t supposed to go into the front door. When a Black man wasn’t supposed to walk through a certain neighborhood, when you were told to go to the back of the house if the train was coming, and so John Lewis, from that point in 1965, to where we are today has been tremendous in making sure and advocating for the rights of all citizens, particularly those of African Americans, making sure that we have voting rights and those rights that would ensure us to sit at the table and to be part of the negotiation up front, not in the back seat

up front.

NOAH: Reverend Arnold, obviously, Mr. Lewis was a big name in civil rights, but his passing today in this era of civil unrest, what’s your biggest takeaway?

Reverend Gerald Arnold: Well, I’m saying I’m so sad from Trayvon Martin to Brown to Eric, to all of those young men… George Floyd. I am sad because we’re continuing to lose these iconic guys who knew how to fight, knew how to address and knew how… And we’re losing them one by one and praise the Lord. It’s just a sad, sad day that we’re continuing to lose men like John Lewis.

