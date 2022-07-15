TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WEHT) – With the National Sex Education Standards for Illinois being adopted soon, not everyone is happy about it. State Representative Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) put out a press release suggesting people opt out of sex education for their children.

“Illinois law does not mandate that sex education be taught in our public schools but if a school does choose to teach it, they now must follow a one-size-fits-all, extreme, progressive agenda starting in Kindergarten that does not reflect the values of the vast majority of my district,” said Rep. Adam Niemerg.“I urge all of the school districts in my area to use their local control rights to opt out of this extreme curriculum on sex education of our children.”

A release says the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) has already filed new rules with the Secretary of State to be published in the Illinois Register in the next two weeks to adopt the standards. This is mandated by Senate Bill 818 which Niemerg opposed in the Illinois House of Representatives.

Officials say the rules were approved in June by the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules on the grounds that the rules align with the language in Senate Bill 818.

The new rules state, “There are no state goals for learning in this area and the applicable standards shall be the National Sex Education Standards: Core Content and Skills, K–12 (Second Edition) (2020) published by Future of Sex Education Initiative. No later amendments to or editions of these standards are incorporated by this Section. The State Board of Education may provide additional guidance on such standards.””