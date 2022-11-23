EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A downtown Evansville road known for being trouble is getting some repairs. Repairs to the road started on Wednesday.

Reports say Bob Jones Way off Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. has been nothing but trouble since it opened right outside of the Double Tree Hotel. The road was closed in September when a water main break flooded the street and has not reopened since.

There has been heavy machinery spotted at the site along with some gray bricks. Officials say the work being addressed will only fix the water main break.

When work on structural problems, like the un-even pavement, will start to be addressed is unclear. City officials hope to start working on those issues sometime in the next year.

Reports say the contract requires crews to get the road open within 45 days.