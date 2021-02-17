Republic Services apologizes for weather-caused delays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Republic Services has apologized for the delays “that the recent weather has caused,” officials said Wednesday.

The full statement is below:

“Republic Services is very sorry for the delays that the recent winter weather has caused. We recognize that these delays make the residents, we so proudly serve, question when and how their collections will recover and when to expect a return to the regular schedule. Be assured, our team of professionally trained drivers are doing all they can to return safely to the streets of Evansville and the surrounding area we service as conditions improve. First and foremost the safety of our residents property and employees safety must take priority. With that, the knowledge that in the event our residents have additional waste or recyclables needing collection during this period, they can bag the waste, set it next to the containers and it will be reloaded by our drivers at no added cost this week or next. As we transition back to regular schedule next week, our customers will quickly see us return to the service days they expect from us. In the event additional information is needed, the residents are always welcome to contact our Customer Resource Center at 800 886 3345. With weather delays all around our area, the wait times may increase.”

(This story was originally published on February 17, 2021)