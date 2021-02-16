Republic services push back collection days in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Republic Services will suspend collections for trash and recycling on Wednesday, officials said. Side streets are not in condition to be safely navigated to protect residents’ property and the driver who serve them. Republic expect to resume service for the remainder of the week.

The updated collection schedule is as follows:

Tuesday and Wednesday collections – Resume on Thursday

Thursday collections – Resume Friday

Friday collections – Resume Saturday

Republic Services can be called at 800-886-3345 for questions.

(This story was originally published on February 16, 2021)