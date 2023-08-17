MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT)- The Republican candidate for Kentucky governor was in Morganfield, Kentucky, where voters had a chance to hear more about Daniel Cameron’s Catch-Up plan.

The Republican Kentucky governor candidate spoke at the Feed Mill restaurant this afternoon about his education plan.

If elected, Cameron says he wants to develop a 16-week tutoring program focused on math and reading.

He also says he wants to pay current teachers a stipend to participate in summer and after-school tutoring.

“Want to make sure that we have pay raises for our teachers and increase the base starting rate of pay for new teachers, know that that will have a ripple effect.”

Democratic Governor Beshear has proposed awarding the largest pay raise in decades to Kentucky’s public-school personnel.