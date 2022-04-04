Newburgh, Ind. (WEHT) The Newburgh Police Department is investigating after the discovery of human remains.

Officers say people walking on the trails found the remains on Saturday afternoon near the riverfront and Old Lock and Dam.

Residents walking along the trails were surprised to hear about the finding.

“It’s shocking and disturbing,” said Debra Bencini, “You would not expect it and you would not want to come upon it. I mean, how shocking and traumatic would that be. I don’t think I could forget it if I came upon something like that.”

Right now, investigators have more questions than answers about the body. Police would not say in what state of decomposition the body may have been in, but they do say it was obvious the remains were human.

The Warrick County Coroner’s Office is performing an autopsy. After that is complete, police hope they will have more answers including a cause of death. However, officers say no foul play is suspected.

Scully says detectives are entering information into a data base to see if the remains are connected to any missing person cases.

“We’ve already been reached out to by a number of law enforcement agencies, locally and from outside of our area. And as of yet, we have not had any confirmed matches. But we’re still working on that and anticipate getting more contacts about that,” he said.

Once the autopsy is complete, Scully says he hopes it will lead to unanswered questions for a family.

“Our goal here is to at the very least, give some closure to families or a family,” he said.

Scully says no other items were found near the remains.