EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A proposed dog park on Evansville’s east side is causing a stir among residents. The Park Board of Commissioners voted to move forward with design plans for the new dog park on Evansville State Hospital grounds.

“This project is tone deaf and exploitive to the low income residents of Evansville, says Jean Webb.

Those who live near the hospital say they are concerned about the design plans. Jean Webb says she is a fan of dog parks but is not happy with the location.

“We are so limited on green space on the east side and it keeps being given to non-profits to be developed. We need it for the public and we need it to remain a beautiful green space,” Webb says.

Plans approved by board members show a large space with fences separating it into sections. It will also have a donor plaza connected to existing walkways and separate areas for large and small dogs.

“There is going to be light there at night and that just breaks my heart, because it is also an area for nature. And I am sad but I kind of expected this outcome,” says Webb.

Dog owners must have a membership to enter the park, which officials say will help fund upkeep. Board members say they are excited to see how the park takes shape.

“We have a lot of dog lovers and I think that it is going to be a great addition to our community,” says Jerome Stewart, a board member.

Officials say they hope to break ground this fall.