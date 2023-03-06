ELBERFELD, Ind. (WEHT)– A neighborhood in Elberfeld is concerned after a viral Facebook post claimed someone on their street died from asphyxiation while taking shelter in her basement during Friday’s severe storms.

“It’s sad because everybody knows everybody, and everybody’s reaction is what do we do,” says Chris Waddell, a neighbor.

A source close to the family says Margie Quates died on Friday while taking shelter during a tornado warning. Now neighbors are wondering of their basements are safe to take shelter in during severe weather.

Other neighbors say they have had trouble keeping their Carbon Dioxide levels down.

“We could not breath, our initial thought was carbon monoxide,” says Gary Walker, who also lives in the neighborhood.

Walker says Friday’s storm system made the levels worse.

“We tried to light a candle and we could not light it. We tried to light a lighter and we could not light it. I was not home and my wife called me and said if I close it up, I am maxing out the air and I cannot really go into the basement. What room should I be in? And I did not have a good answer for her,” Walker says.

The Facebook post says the homes are built on stripper pits, which are left behind from mining activities. The rain reacts with the limestone and creates large amounts of carbon dioxide.

“I think for the next step, we are going to start sealing all the expansion cracks in the basement and we may have to put sealant over the floor. We may end up coming outside and digging into the gravel to try to get the gas to escape from the outside,” Walker says.

Waddell encourages neighbors to get Carbon Dioxide meters for their homes. The neighborhood is holding a meeting to discuss what to do next. It is scheduled for 6 pm Tuesday at the church along Zoar Road in Elberfeld.