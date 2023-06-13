Henderson, Ky. (WEHT) -Ahead of Father’s Day on June 18, bid-on-equipment.com has put together a list of the top 50 barbecue cities in the United States. Tri-State residents might notice that something is missing from the list.

The city of Owensboro.

Owensboro is not on the list, while places such as San Jose and Columbus make it onto the list. Eyewitness News reached out to residents of Owensboro for comment.

Debbie Sycamore, a longtime Owensboro resident, talked about what she thought about Owensboro being left off the list.

“I really think that it was a slight. I mean, how could you leave Owensboro off? I don’t even know where some of the places are, if I am being honest.”

The nearest locations to the Tri-State are Indianapolis and Louisville. Stuart Freeman, another Tri-Stater, spoke about the oversight the website made.

“You have places like Omaha and Mesa on this list but no Owensboro? I have lived here for 20 years, and this is the best barbecue I have ever had. I really think they should have included Owensboro; the places to eat in town are just to class.”

You can check out the full list at America’s Most BBQ Obsessed Cities.