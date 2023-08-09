EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A retired Brigadier General who was in the Air Force and a former Evansville Police captain has died. Billie Joe Brinkley passed away at 90 years old on August 1st.

Today, service men and women joined the Brinkley family as they laid the retired general to rest. Brinkley won several awards while serving in the military. After high school, he joined the United State’s Air Force. Three years later, he joined the Indiana Army National Guard. He ultimately became a Brigadier General. To honor him for his service, the Military Department of the Indiana Ceremonial Unit led the casket through Oak Hill Cemetery in a cassion, a horse drawn military wagon.

“He went out of his way to be so kind to us,” says Stephanie Minks.

Minks met Brinkley in 2012 while serving customers at Merry Go Round restaurant in Evansville. Years later, she still remembers Brinkley’s raspy voice and order.

“Frank and beans and a pecan pie on wheels… which means a pecan pie to go,” Minks says.

In addition to military service, Brinkley served as captain for the Evansville Police Department for 23 years and helped create the EPD narcotics unit. Stacey Webb, another one of Berkley’s close friends, says he treated everyone like family.

“Everybody he knew, he made them feel like they were part of his family. He made you feel like you were somebody and was always there for you whenever you needed him,” Webb says.