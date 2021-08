WABASH COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – The reward for information on skeletal remains found in Wabash County has grown to $4,000.

Deputies said the remains of Marcus Adams, 29, were found in a field north of Mount Carmel on October 23, 2018.

Wabash County Crime Stoppers will pay $4,000 for information leading to the arrested of the person responsible for his death.

If you have information, call 618-262-4258.

You can remain anonymous.