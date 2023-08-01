Evansville, In. (WEHT)- A ribbon cutting and a milestone today for Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, for

the grand debut of a new healthcare system.

Deaconess officially cut the ribbon on its brand new, cutting edge DCARE command center. “DCARE” stands for “Deaconess coordinating and advancing resources for excellence.” It’s a new center that they say will get the right patient into the right bed, in the right place, at the right time.

The CEO and founder of command center at GE Healthcare, Jeff Terry, says “Its really accelerating. Probably like any innovation, things pick up pace as the data infrastructure matures, the concept matures, more people are contributing ideas, and you see that here. I really congratulate Deaconess. This may be one of the fastest programs that we’ve ever had in terms of time from program start to software live, to having an impact in patient care.”



Deaconess partnered with GE Healthcare for a two-year project meant to improve patient care. The system uses Artificial Intelligence to identify potential issues, which they say enables care teams to solve problems before they arise.



“The AI sifts through that and the immense amount of information that’s constantly being created, and moved around, and then presents it to caregivers of all types… and caregivers are using this information to do two things: maintain awareness of what’s going on and then intervene proactively to make a difference,” says Terry.



Officials tell us this program is currently implemented at more than 20 other organizations across the country, but Deaconess is the first health system in the Midwest to use this kind of technology in hospital operations.



Phillip Adams, DCARE’s medical director says, “Patients benefit in multiple ways– our technology allows us to get our patients to the right place at the right time for the right care all while keeping it as local as possible.”