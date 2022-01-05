Small/Thin Baguette
Pesto Sauce
Ricotta Cheese
Roasted Red Pepper
Garlic Cloves (Or Powder)
EVOO
Cut small slices of baguette to about 1/3″ thin and drizzle with EVOO then a dash of garlic powder or gently rub (after baked) with a cut-in-half garlic clove. Bake the bread in the oven at 400 for around 10 minutes or until crispy.
Using a spoon, at a thin layer of ricotta cheese on top of the now baked crostini and smooth using the back of the spoon. Drizzle on some pesto sauce and top with a few small dices of roasted red pepper.
Ricotta Pesto Crostini
Small/Thin Baguette