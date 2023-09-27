EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT)- Five days and counting, until the 2023 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, on west franklin street in Evansville. Preparations continue for one of the largest street festivals in the country.

Rides arrived earlier this week and crews are working hard to get everything ready for the festivities next week.

The energy and excitement is creeping in, with the crews working and residents walking around to check things out. Todd Helfert, the West Side Nut Club Publicity Chairman, says there are 32 rides this year, and four of them are brand new to the Fall Festival. One of them is the “Vertigo”, what they say is a swing ride that takes you almost 100 feet in the air and gives you a great view of the rest of the festival.

“Vertigo” is just one of the many rides that crews were working to get put together. Helfert expressed their trust in Mid America to get these rides safely put together, because they do it so often. He says this time of getting things ready, really sets the scene for the fun week of festivities to come.

Helfert tells us, “We’re so excited, it’s always fun to see the change and see everything coming in. So, they started last night and they’re rolling through today. We’ll have everything up and rolling for Monday, so it’s coming along quickly and it’s always exciting to see new stuff rolling in”.

Sunday is family day. A time when people can bring out smaller children to enjoy the fun or just to try to beat the crowds and get a toned-down preview of what the rest of the week has in store. There will be kiddie rides open and select foods available, provided by the West Side Nut Club.