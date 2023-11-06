STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT)- the City of Sturgis continues to trudge forward, after financial struggles nearly pushed it into bankruptcy. City officials have been working for months to pull the city out of debt.

As we previously reported, city residents reached out to us with major concerns over their water bills, as some claim their bills have risen over 100%. In tonight’s council meeting, the council addressed these concerns in person, standing by their word that the city needs to be run like a business. Part of residents’ concerns are that the meters are being read incorrectly and inconsistently.

A proposed ordinance to have homeowners read their own meters was voted in. The response from city residents differed, some saying this was a smart move, and others are concerned about how the elderly residents will manage their meter readings.

Mayor Billy Adams says, “Most of us are reluctant to change. This is just a process we are going to have to work through…It works everywhere else, so it will work here”.

As the meeting was opened for public comment, many chose to speak up. One person asked in reference to the raised water bills: “is this the new normal'”? The answer the mayor gave was yes.

Another resident said she has been in business, in Sturgis, for 10 years. She said her businesses survived coal leaving the city, and they even survived the Covid-19 pandemic, but she doesn’t think she’ll survive this.