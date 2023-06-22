HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- Right to Life of Southwest Indiana will host its annual Life Lunch & Learn on June, 22 at the Central Library in downtown Evansville. The event will include a talk titled, “A Silent Crisis: Lived Experiences of Post-Abortive Women in the African-American Church” from guest speaker Dr. Ebone Barnes.

Dr. Barnes is a mother of five adult children and a proud grandmother to 4. She utilizes her love of life, and passion for helping others to fuel her work. Barnes’ talk sought to understand the lived experiences of Christian, African American women who are post abortive to illustrate the need for unplanned pregnancy and post abortion ministries within the African American Church.

Each year, the Life Lunch and Learn raises awareness about a specific topic within the pro-life movement. The event is free and open to the public, and lunch will be served. Dr. Barnes will be speaking in the Browning Room of the library.

For registration, and more details, visit the Right to Life Southwest Indiana website.