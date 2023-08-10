HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Right to Life of Southwest Indiana will host its annual banquet at Old National Events Plaza today, featuring actor Kirk Cameron as the keynote speaker.

Cameron, known for the television show Growing pains, co-produced the film “Lifemark”. The film premiered in the fall of 2022, and shows the value of the unborn through the adoption story of David Scotton. Scotton, who is now an attorney and adoption advocate will also appear at the banquet.

The banquet draws nearly 3,000 guests and serves as the organization’s primary fundraising event. The funds support programs and projects such as installing Safe Haven Baby Boxes at local fire departments, providing diapers to local pregnancy centers and the Go Mobile Clinic, which provides free services to women seeking pregnancy care in underserved areas within Southwest Indiana.

“Right to Life has always been pro-life and pro-woman,” says Mary Ellen Van Dyke, Executive Director for Right to Life of Southwest Indiana. “With the fall of Roe v. Wade, our organization is moving to expand its reach to help moms facing unplanned pregnancies through tangible means such as the Go Mobile Clinic, support of local pregnancy centers and programs that support those who have had abortions.”