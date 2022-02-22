HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Severe weather is no stranger to the Tri-state, and another round is possible through late Tuesday morning.

If you live along or south of Interstate 64, then you are under a level 2 of 5 slight risk. This morning’s slight risk means there is a chance for a severe storm capable of producing winds of at least 58 miles per hour, hail one inch in diameter, and a brief spin up tornado. The image below breaks down the chances of those levels for your area.

The threat will be diminished by the afternoon, but there will still be some rain lingering in the area. Much of the Tri-state could see at least 2 inches of rain and flash flooding is possible. This is even more likely in areas that received flooding from last week’s heavy rain.

