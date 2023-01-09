EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center say that despite the weather issues that caused them to close for a day or two, the 29th annual Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights show was a success. This year’s lights display raised $219,470 between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

In the 29 years the event has run for, net proceeds have now reached more than $4.3 million. The money is used to underwrite essential therapy services and inclusive early education at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

Reports say about 12,259 vehicles including horse-drawn carriages visited the display this year. The money raised from this year will help to underwrite as many as 4,389 therapy sessions for local children and adults with disabilities.

Additional donations this year included about $26,631 from Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights visitors who gave more money than the admission fee, which helped offset the costs of being closed for two nights due to extreme weather. The donations also helped cover some of the cost of heating a trailer for event volunteers during Christmas week. Officials say throughout the 39 days of the event, the community showed up to support Easterseals time and time again without fail.

Organizers say they would like to thank Audubon Chrysler Center for providing the additional volunteer trailer and Sunbelt Rentals Climate Control Division for the help with devising a plan and upgrading the rented portable heating system.

In the upcoming weekend, officials say volunteers with Teamsters Local 215, Operating Enginers 181, Feller Towing, Meisler’s Trailers, IBEW Local 16, NECA and Electrical JATC will dismantle and take down the light displays at Evansville’s Garvin Park.

Next year’s display will be the 30th year of Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights and is already planned. The display will open on Thanksgiving night and run through New Year’s Day.

Companies, organizations, churches and families who are interested in the sponsorship of a light display or volunteering at the event can contact Carolyn Franklin, the Easterseals Director of Special Events, at (812)-437-2607.