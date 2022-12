EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Easterseals announced that Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights will be closed due to severe weather on Thursday.

Officials say this is only the third time in the event’s history the event has had to close due to severe weather. Organizers say they are hopeful December 22 will be the only night the event will be closed, but will make additional announcements if needed.

Officials are encouraging the community to visit on Wednesday night before the storm arrives.