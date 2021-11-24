Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights opens Thanksgiving night

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) -Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights will kick off its 28th year at Garvin Park on Thursday night.

Tri-State residents can drive through the mile long Christmas light festival to find five new displays this year. It will be open through New Years Eve, with the exception of December 1 when Easterseals holds its Bright Lights 5K and 1-mile Walk.

It will be open until 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends. The price depends on how many people are in your car and ranges between $7 and $25. All the money raised will go to help provide much needed therapy for thousands of adults and children with disabilities in the Tri-State. For more information, click here.

Eyewitness News will flip on the lights for the Tri-State tradition live on-air during Eyewitness News at Five.