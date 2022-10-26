VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The River Kitty Cat Cafe announced on social media they will be closing their cat lounge for 2 weeks for a Parvo-like illness.

The Vanderburgh Humane Society’s Director of Advancement, Amanda Coburn, says one cat in the cat lounge has been showing symptoms of feline panleukopenia, a highly contagious virus which has a 2-week incubation period. Experts say the virus can be dangerous and even deadly for kittens or unvaccinated cats.

Coburn says this illness poses no danger to humans as it only transmits between cats. While the Vanderburgh Humane Society reports the shelter typically does see a few cases several times a year, the cat cafe has never had any cases.

Kittens aged 3 to 5 months and unvaccinated cats are most susceptible to this illness. The main symptoms cat owners should look out for are lethargy, diarrhea and vomiting according to reports.

Coburn advocates strongly for cat owners to stay on top of their vaccines, especially for kittens saying they should be receiving panleukopenia boosters once a month until they are 4 months old. She says the one cat is being treated for the illness and all the cats in the cat lounge received another panleukopenia vaccine to ensure they wouldn’t contract the virus.

Cafe employees say the cat lounge will reopen to human visitors on November 8 provided all the cats are healthy. Until then, cat lovers can watch the livestream of the lounge to see their furry friends here.

Experts recommend you contact your local veterinarian to assess your cat individually before recommending different prevention tactics and boosters. More information on the River Kitty Cat Cafe can be found here.