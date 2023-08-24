OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Man’s best friend will be in the spotlight this weekend in Owensboro. The River Valley Cluster Dog Show’ is taking place at the Owensboro Convention Center through Sunday.

The all-breed show opened today with judges choosing the best of each breed. Those winners will then go on to compete in group competitions.

A new best-in-show winner will be announced daily as thousands of competitors from all-over take part.

“We have several best in show winners represented. We do have dogs here from all over the country and actually a few foreign countries. Also, there are handlers here that may have 20 to 30 dogs in their setups. So, we have a lot of serious competition in Owensboro,” said Cindi Ashley Bosley.

The dog shows are sponsored by the Owensboro River City Kennel Club and the Southern Indiana Kennel Club.

The entry fee to check out the canines is $5. Seniors and those who are 12 and under can enter for $3.