HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Officials with Owensboro’s Riverpark Center have announced an interim transition to new management.

Officials say they are temporarily teaming up with OVG 360 to get new management and leadership installed to help with the growth of the programs.

OVG360 are the operators of the Owensboro Convention Center and Sportscenter.

This transition comes after former Riverpark Center executive director Rich Jorn left his position last week.

The county cut funding for the Riverpark Center in June. Some Daviess County residents were also upset with the drag shows being held at the venue.