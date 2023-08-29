HENDERSON Ky. (WEHT) — Less than a week after Friday After 5 cancels an Owensboro native’s concert appearance, another venue in the city has announced it will host a performance of the singer.

The RiverPark Center announced Monday it will host a free concert of singer Colt Graves coming up this Friday September 1st. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Graves was scheduled to perform at Friday After 5 this weekend, but said he would not be allowed because his shows have been deemed not “family-friendly.”

Eyewitness News was told sponsors for Friday After 5 did not want to be associated with the performance.