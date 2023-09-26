OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The RiverValley Behavioral Health Center has received $2.6 million in grant funding to go toward substance abuse recovery for pregnant women.

The non-profit is one of 22 organizations in the country to receive the grant. They were also awarded a grant to open ‘The Gathering Place’. ‘The Gathering Place’ aims to be serve as a social hub that serves coffee and pastries and hosts workshops.

The President and CEO of the RiverValley Behavioral Health Center says relationships can drastically affect a person’s recovery journey.

“One thing that we learned in the process of providing treatment is that even though it requires a decision by an individual.. the substance abuse and the recovery journey from substance abuse is not an individual one. It takes a community,” said Dr. Wanda Figueroa-Peralta.

The center will be located at 400 East Fourth Street and be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The grand opening for “The Gathering Place” is Sept. 27.