HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- RiverValley Behavioral Health will host a grand opening for RVBH@The Crowne on Wednesday, November 1.

RVBH@The Crowne, located in the heart of downtown Owensboro, was designed to be a beacon and a bridge for the community in accessing essential mental health services, resources and support in a warm, family friendly setting. RVBH@The Crowne’s goal is not only to provide resources, but also to foster connection, rehabilitation and empower individuals to take charge of their mental health journey by equipping them with the right tools and providing a comprehensive support system for the community.

RVBH@The Crowne will offer the following services:

Service Navigation

Crisis Intervention & peer support

Access & Referral Services

Suicide Prevention Training

Question, Persuade, Refer Training

DUI Assessment and Education

Supported Employment

& much more

“We are thrilled to offer this resources and expand our reach within the communities we serve. Through RVBH@The Crowne, we hope to remove barriers for individuals in accessing essential mental health services and support,” said Dr. Wanda Figueroa-Peralta, President and CEO of RVBH. “We believe that mental health is just as important as physical health, and everyone deserves access to quality care and resources. Empowering our community with increased access to mental health care and prevention resources is the first step towards helping us build a better, brighter future ahead.”

The Grand Opening for RVBH@The Crowne, will take place at 107 E. 2nd Street in Owensboro, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.