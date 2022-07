KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Storms have been in full force on Sunday night. With all the rain that Knox County got, a road collapsed.

According to a Facebook post, Pine Bluff Road between State Road 58 and Hammelman Road collapsed during the ongoing storms. The public is advised to avoid the road until it can be fixed.

Photo credit: Andree Hardwick-Buckthal

