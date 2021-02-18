Road crews ready for a break from ‘February Freeze’

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Road crews have certainly been working longer shifts these last couple of weeks.

It will be a much welcome break, as road crew workers said they now see light at the end of the tunnel.

Henderson County Road Department Engineer William Hubiak said it’s been one of the worst winters they’ve seen in a long time

Drivers’ normal eight hour shifts become twelve hours which drivers said makes for missed downtime with family and friends.

Truck driver Judson Phelps said he misses his kids and is ready for some warm meals at home.

Hubiak said the the goal is to keep the road crews in good spirits by giving them breaks so they stay attentive.

“It only takes a a couple of hours where you can’t see where you’ve just been, and the outline of the road is very faint, you know, for your second round. All it takes is one drop-off and you’re done, you know, said Phelps.

Hubiak said, “It’s very important we want our people to have a team like spirit. We want everyone out there to pitch in. They all look out for each other, they really do.”

(This story was originally published on February 18, 2021)