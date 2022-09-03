MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) would like to remind the public that the annual 9/11 Heroes Run is coming up on September 11.

The majority of roads that will be closed will close on September 10 at 7:30 p.m. However, some of the roads near the opening ceremony located at Madisonville Fire Department, Station One, will close earlier that afternoon around 3 p.m.

Here are the roads that will be closed for the run:

  • West North at Arnold
  • West Noel at Wells
  • North Main at: Federal, Hospital Drive and East Center
  • South Main at: Bishop Alley, Sugg and McCoy
  • South Kentucky at East Lake Street
  • Cardwell at South Scott and South Franklin
  • Union at Court
  • Arch at North Scott
  • North Scott at: Branch, Couch, East Noel, Waddill
  • East North at Waddill