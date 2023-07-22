EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is accused of robbing a man with the victim’s own gun.

Police said Eireon Buckner, 20, approached the victim in the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue on Wednesday.

According to a police report, the victim was in his car while talking to Buckner.

The victim told police he heard a group of people nearby yell so he turned around. While he was turned around, the victim said Buckner reached inside the car and grabbed his gun.

A police report said Buckner then pulled the victim out of the car and pointed the gun at him while saying, “Don’t move!”

Police said the victim was able to identify Buckner from a photo lineup.

Buckner was arrested Friday.

He is charged with robbery and is being held on a $15,000 bond.