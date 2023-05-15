HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Evansville will have to wait a few more days to visit the new “Roca Bar” location.

The restaurant says the opening has been pushed back until Wednesday because of a supply chain issue.

On Facebook, Roca Bar says they have moved all four of their pizza ovens to the new location, but they’re waiting for another piece of equipment.

The South Kentucky Avenue location closed last month. The new location is expected to open Wednesday afternoon near Washington Avenue and Green River Road.