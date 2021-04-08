Rockport becomes a Dementia Friendly Community

ROCKPORT, Ind (WEHT) The town of Rockport has been recognized for joining the Dementia Friendly America (DFA) network of communities and earned the distinction of a Dementia Friendly Community.

According to Dementia Friendly America®, more than 5 million Americans and 15 million caregivers are living with Alzheimer’s disease. DFA defines a dementia friendly community as “informed, safe, and respectful of individuals with the disease, their families and caregivers, and provides supportive options that foster quality of life.”

Rockport joins Bloomington and Petersburgh as the only three cities in Indiana with the DFA designation.

The University of Southern Indiana’s Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program (GWEP), alongside SWIRCA & More, the Alzheimer’s Association, and Generations, have launched a collaborative initiative to make southwestern Indiana more dementia friendly. Goals were to convene key community leaders and members to understand how they can support the growing number of individuals with dementia and create action plans with specific objectives for their communities to become dementia friendly.

(This story was originally published on April 8, 2021)