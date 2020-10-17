Rockport Elementary principal kisses pig

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEHT) — Rockport Elementary Principal Rick Hunt issued a simple challenge to his students – if they raised at least $6000 during the walk-a-thon, Hunt would kiss a pig.

His students met the goal, which meant Mr. Hunt had to keep up his end of the bargain.

“Alright, here we go. Oreo, come here buddy. It’s time for your kiss. I’m gonna get you. Oh my goodness. We got it. Don’t get mad. Don’t get mad,” Hunt says. “Oh my goodness! I kissed the biggest pig in the world!”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 16, 2020)