ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEHT) – A girl from St. Bernard Catholic School has a lot to celebrate. Madalyn Morgan was chosen as the Indiana winner for Google’s annual Doodle for Google contest.

To celebrate Morgan and all the other student winners, Google sent them Google hardware and swag in addition to having celebrations in their hometowns to showcase their artwork.

Students from Kindergarten through twelfth-grade were invited in January to submit their ideas and art for the 14th year of the contest, the prompt was, “I care for myself by…”

When asked about her artwork she submitted, Morgan said that her Doodle theme was “Photosynthesis (Blooming into me).”

“I drew an image of a girl with plants and flowers blossoming from her hair into the Google logo to represent how I care for myself. I care for myself by allowing myself to grow as the person I am and not needing anyone else except for me” Madelyn Morgan

You can find all 54 of the state and territory winners artworks here. Voting for the favorite Doodles will open on July 12. Vote for your favorite to help determine the five national finalists and ultimately, the national winner.