Rodney Carrington announces new tour with stop in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Rodney Carrington will bring laughs to the tri-state in his upcoming ‘LET ME IN!’ Tour. Triple threat artist Carrington is one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians of the past two decades.

The multi-talented comedian, actor and writer will stop at Old National Events Plaza on February 26. Other artists visiting Evansville in the next few months include Josh Turner, Nelly, Sara Evans, and Straight No Chaser.

Carrington’s newest single “Let Me In” will be released on October 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8 at 10AM local time. For more information and tickets, visit his website here.