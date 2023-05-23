HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A traffic crash injured a member of the Rolling Thunder Veterans Group that was on its way to a pre-Memorial Day event.

Ten members of Rolling Thunder were on their motorcycles in downtown Owensboro when witnesses say a red pickup truck ran a red light on Fourth Street and J.R. Miller Boulevard.

73-year-old Boots Alton Edwards was hit by the pickup in the intersection.

Edwards was taken to Owensboro Regional Health for injuries to his chest, arms, and hands. Edwards is a Navy veteran.

The president of the Kentucky Rolling Thunder chapter, Jim De-Armond, says ten members were in the motorcycle convoy. He said Edwards is expected to recover and soon be released from the hospital.