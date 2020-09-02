Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley receives donation

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — McDonald’s franchise owners presented a $26,812.50 check to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley Wednesday.

The money was raised from the “Sleeves for Support” fundraiser that was developed in partnership with Coca-Cola. Special beverage coozies specifically designed for cups at McDonald’s were sold

“Our communities do an awesome job when it comes to anything having to do with the Ronald McDonald House. Because it helps so many families when they are in a time of need with a sick child, so it is the best feeling to know we have so many people out there to support this charity,” franchise owner Susan Mann said.

RMHC of the Ohio Valley operates two Ronald McDonald Houses and a Hospitality a la Carte program in area hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Local McDonald’s restaurants are also giving back through the “Round-Up” program, which allows customers to round their bill to the nearest dollar, donating that amount to the Ronald McDonald House.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 2, 2020)

