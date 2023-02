**Wind Advisory for the entire tristate 9AM – 8PM CST**

Today— Clouds & Some Sun.. Few Showers in the Morning & Storms Later in the Afternoon, Possibly Severe.. Very Windy.. S 20-30.. High 70-77

Tonight— Rain Ending in the Evening.. Clearing Late.. Breezy & Mild.. SW 10-20.. Low 55-60

Tomorrow— Sun & Clouds.. Windy.. with Temps Falling in the Afternoon.. SW/NW 15-25.. Midday High Around 70