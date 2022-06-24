GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. The health department closed down the beach at Rough River Park earlier this week, citing several things the park needed to fix.

According to a Facebook post, they intend to fix the problems that the health department pointed out.

Those problems include:

Buoy line almost under water

Bathroom lighting

No lifeguard on duty

No life guard chair

Marked for problems with “First Aid kits and lifesaving equipment” (Marked us because the emergency phone went to Front Desk and to 911.

The Facebook post explained how they will fix each problem. They are working on getting the buoy line back up. They are checking with the health department on the bathroom lighting, and first aid kits & lifesaving equipment. They said the emergency phone was corrected and add that they “have not have a lifeguard in a very long time so it is under question”, along with the lifeguard chair.

They said that more information will be announced as it becomes available. They also share a reminder as well that this only affects the State Park beach.