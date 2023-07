HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-This week, the Illinois Supreme Court will issue a ruling on the state’s proposal to end cash bail.

It’s a key element of Governor Pritzker’s criminal justice reform law known as the SAFE-T Act.

The law would abolish cash bail, allowing non-violent defendants to return home while awaiting trial.

It was put on hold after a judge ruled the provision was unconstitutional. The Illinois Attorney General appealed that ruling.

A ruling is expected tomorrow morning.