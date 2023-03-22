Henderson, Ky. (WEHT)— The Salvation Army of Henderson is asking local businesses, schools, and churches for donations to support its services and programs.

Major Stephen Story of the Henderson Salvation Army says that donations are big right now because this is the first time a lot of families are going through hardship.

“Because of the many compassionate and generous Henderson community members, we have been able to provide support and resources to those in need for 84 years. “It’s a blessing to be able to come together as a community to support those in need, so we encourage Henderson leaders to get involved in the work we do.”

The Salvation Army is consistently in need of those experiencing homelessness. They offer case management, counseling, and housing navigation, as well as necessities like food, hygiene products, water, blankets, scarves, and more.

Items you can donate include canned goods, grains, water, travel hygiene items, and waterproof items. You can find a full list of items at www.SalvationArmyHendersonKY.org

You can call (270) 826-4472 for more information.