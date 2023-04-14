HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Salvation Army is collecting donations as part of their annual “war on hunger campaign.”

The event will take place at six Schnucks locations across the Tri-State area. The Salvation Army has set a goal of collecting $50,000 in donations of food and money to combat hunger in southern Indiana.

Alex Rahman, the Director of Community Engagement for the Salvation Army, talked about the program. “Last year, we served 127,000 meals through our daily meal program and also through our food pantry assistance program. And really, the demand is increasing. We need the community’s support to help keep our services going throughout the summer.”

Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.