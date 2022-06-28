HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Every 3-5 years the Salvation Army transfers their Officers around to different locations.

Henderson’s Salvation Army has some new faces as of June 26. Majors Stephen and Sandra Story have taken up leadership roles and have been settling into their new surroundings with their two children, Rebekah,23 and Thomas,20.

“It has been exciting to meet the people of Henderson and discover the many opportunities for ministry here,” said Major Stephen Story. “We look forward to meeting the needs of this community and ‘Doing The Most Good’ alongside the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Salvation Army.”

They are looking forward to getting to know the community and moving forward the ministry of the Salvation Army. They say they enjoy hobbies like health & fitness, reading, hiking, camping and puzzles.

This is their 9th appointment, moving from Nashville to Henderson.

Their other postings have included:

New Orleans

Biloxi, MS,

Mobile, AL,

Cambridge, MD,

Martinsburg, WV,

Beckley, WV,

Bowling Green, KY

A press release says in northern Nashville they were responsible for the programs and services of the Nashville Citadel Corps for the past three years. In Henderson they are responsible for all social services and church programs for the Salvation Army which includes the Family Store and the youth programs.

“Many people don’t realize that The Salvation Army is a church,” said Major Story. “We invite everyone to join us for Worship each Sunday at 10:30 AM, at The Salvation Army, located at 1213 Washington Street, here in Henderson. We look forward to meeting you soon!”

For more information about the Salvation Army’s programs and services or to make a donation, click here for their website or you can call at (270) 826-4472.