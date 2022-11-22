EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Salvation Army has been keeping busy with Thanksgiving preparations for their festival.

Volunteers have been doing everything from making pumpkin pies, to loading carts and moving boxes. This year marks the first year the event will be once again held inside since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meal will include turkey as well as many more holiday favorite foods. Reports show the need for food has grown over the past few months.

“It has increased about 50 to 60 percent in the amount of meals we serve everyday,” says Alex Rahman from the Salvation Army. “Up from 200 to 250 to 300 to 350 Monday through Friday during our meals. So, we are expecting a big crowd. “

The festival will take place on Wednesday before Thanksgiving starting at 11 a.m. and going until 1 p.m. The event will take place in the Salvation Army’s gym located on North Fulton and will include crafts like Pumpkin decorating, and also family photos.