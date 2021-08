Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many. (Getty Images)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Salvation Army is still taking applications for utility bill assistance.

The money comes from the Greater Evansville Rapid Response Fund, which was created to help people during the pandemic.

The fund can help people in Gibson, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick counties.

If your household has been negatively impacted by Covid-19, call 812-422-5673 and ask for Jada to see if you qualify for help.