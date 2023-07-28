HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Salvation Army serving Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties will be holding the annual Stuff the Bus Supply Drive to benefit Vanderburgh and Warrick County Schools on July 28 and July 29 in cooperation with Walmart Supercenter stores.

The Salvation Army has joined forces with Liberty Federal Credit Union, HOT 96, Teacher Locker, Studio Bee, Warrick County CASA and Two Men and a Truck to collect school supplies for families going back to school and supporting teachers throughout the year.

“The goal of Stuff the Bus is to help as many students, families, and teachers as possible,” shared Major Jason Poff of the Salvation Army. “Not just for this first week going back to school, but to have supplies throughout the year as needed.”

School supplies will be collected at the following Walmart locations:

Walmart Supercenter- 335 S. Red Bank Rd. Evansville, IN

Walmart Supercenter- 401 N. Burkhardt Rd. Evansville, IN

Walmart Supercenter- 8599 High Pointe Dr. Newburgh, IN

Walmart Supercenter- 1115 American Way, Boonville, IN

Shopping lists of needed items will be provided at each Walmart on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. with collection boxes outside to collect donations from shoppers as they exit the stores.