OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In 2019, Elizabeth Williams had a dream of attending Samford University to combine her pharmacy dreams with business knowledge to benefit others. For the past 5 years, the 23-year-old has paid for her entire pharmacist education with her lemonade business, Squeeze-E’s.

“So, there is a cool story there where [Elizabeth] did lemonade as a fundraiser in grade school. For whatever reason, it comes all the way back around. You know, when she’s got to pay for school, lemonade became a good option,” says Ron Williams, her father.

After graduating high school, her parents told her she was free to go to whatever school she wanted, as long as she paid for it. With her parent’s business advice, the college student decided to pay a vendor fee and set up a lemonade stand tent in her hometown.

“We were kind of bare bones. We didn’t have a lot of supplies to make anything go super quick. So, we’re hand smashing each lemonade. After the barbecue, was kind of when I realized that this could actually be something,” says Elizabeth. “The loading, the setting up and taking down: terrible. I think we got in many a fight loading, setting up and taking down.”

The business has since upgraded from a tent to a trailer that her grandfather renovated.

He’s offered her his business expertise, alongside her mom and dad, who own several businesses in town.

“Ben’s Soft Pretzels, [and The Brothers that Just Do Gutters]. We have some mobile [businesses] that we do and then hear from others what has worked and what hasn’t worked,” says her father.

At each event Squeeze-E’s sells 100 to 1,000 lemonades, and she combines that with the scholarships she’s acquired to make her dream possible.

Elizabeth says she chose lemonade because of its great profit margins and has even started an online course called Lemonade University. The course aims to share how others can use the same methods for their own debt.

Elizabeth says a new lemonade truck is on the way, as the mission continues.

“As we like, continue to grow, I kind of want to continue the mission of helping people get through college debt free, or with less debt. We have several girls that have been working for me for the past several summers. One of them is going to manage that truck,” says Elizabeth.

Williams graduates with her MBA and her Doctor of Pharmacy in the Spring of 2025.